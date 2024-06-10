Questions need to be asked about the Royal Mail takeover - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

Greg Wright is absolutely right to raise questions about the planned takeover of Royal Mail by a Czech billionaire.

Having seen the mess created by water companies when the privatised utilities fell into overseas ownership I have a depressing feeling that history will be allowed to repeat itself.

Performance targets are too easily ignored by new owners more intent on profit than service. So called ‘legally binding’ commitments are rarely as binding as they are supposed to be.

Politicians of all parties ought to be raising Cain about this takeover. Maybe they are distracted by the General Election but they are strangely quiet about this major blow to a much valued part of British life.