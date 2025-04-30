Jas Olak, Vice Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

It is telling that it was deemed still newsworthy when Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Britain’s relationship with the European Union is “arguably even more important” than its trade links with the US (The Yorkshire Post, April 26).

If this Government had been pursuing with sufficient vigour these last 10 months the promised “reset” in relations then no-one would’ve batted an eyelid at what Ms Reeves had to say.

Why even add “arguably”, anyway? Half (50 per cent) of Britain’s goods exports go to the EU (Make UK/BDO Regional Manufacturing Outlook 2024). In Yorkshire it’s 56 per cent; “makes this region one of the most dependent on exports to the EU”. North America receives just 16 per cent of our region’s goods exports.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during the Semafor World Economy Summit 2025 at Conrad Washington on April 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Summit, held from April 23-25, gathers CEOs, government officials, financial leaders, and more for conversations on the state of the global economy. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

So a local MP such as Leeds West & Pudsey’s Ms Reeves should be in no doubt regarding the EU’s importance relative to the US.

It was only Brexit fantasists and apologists who ever tried to fool each other into thinking a US trade deal might offset the economic harm leaving the EU would do to their “Global Britain”.

With the start of Trump 2.0 and his tariffs, do any of your pro-Brexit correspondents still want to argue such fiction might become reality? The truth is that whatever deal we might get out of this White House will be about damage limitation and mitigation. Even then, there’ll still be a huge question mark over whether Mr Trump will honour any new agreements.

After all, no country has undermined trust and destroyed a strong global reputation as quickly as America just has since …well, Brexit.

Negotiations with the EU and its members may be tough. But agreements will be kept. Unarguably, then, they’re kind of trustworthy, stable international partners this country needs in an increasingly uncertain world. Enough of the foot-dragging.

Tony Galbraith, Brough.

The gullibility of those Europhiles who write to the Yorkshire Post is enough to make a cat laugh. After all, what is their vision of the UK’s future relationship with the EU? In short, it is the following.

They believe that we should join the Single Market and Custom Union, as a step towards rejoining the EU itself. This would be to restart the conveyor belt of financial resources and jobs out of the UK and on to the continent.

Next, they suggest we should sign a Defence Pact with the EU. It would mean sending our armed forces to the Eastern Front to fight, if necessary, whilst at the same time undermining the credibility of NATO.

Another of their suggestions is that we should agree to give French and Danish fishermen further access to fishing grounds in UK territorial waters. Not exactly a benefit for our own fishermen or for preserving stocks of fish in those waters.