Rachel Reeves should meet farmers face to face at the Great Yorkshire Show - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Great Yorkshire Show, along with Driffield, are undoubtedly some of the best regional agricultural shows, and in my opinion the best agricultural shows in Britain, and I believe that it would be fitting for Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds and also Chancellor of the Exchequer, to come to the Pavilions and meet a group of Yorkshire farmers in the company of the President of the National Farmers Union, Tom Bradshaw, and the President of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Geoff Brown and talk through in detail her proposals which affects every farming family and debate the principals and reasons for the Inheritance Tax changes.
Sending the government Secretary of State for Defra, Steve Reed MP is no substitute for Rachel Reeves MP to explain her reasons for her actions and hearing farming families' concerns face to face.
I doubt if Rachel Reeves will do this as she won't want to hear what the answers she will receive.