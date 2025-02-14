Rachel Reeves should meet farmers face to face at the Great Yorkshire Show - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show, along with Driffield, are undoubtedly some of the best regional agricultural shows, and in my opinion the best agricultural shows in Britain, and I believe that it would be fitting for Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds and also Chancellor of the Exchequer, to come to the Pavilions and meet a group of Yorkshire farmers in the company of the President of the National Farmers Union, Tom Bradshaw, and the President of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Geoff Brown and talk through in detail her proposals which affects every farming family and debate the principals and reasons for the Inheritance Tax changes.