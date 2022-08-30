Raiding £13bn from the NHS budget to fund social care could lead to a gap - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have my concerns about when, not if, Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister and gets the keys to 10 Downing street.

Apparently, she is willing to raid £13bn from the already cash-strapped National Health Service budget to fund social care.

Mike Padgham, chair of Independent Care Home Group and spokesperson for the industry, has been lobbying for more years than I can remember, for more funding for the care sector, whether it be for more funding for patients, who want to go home, or have to go to a care home in order to free up beds in hospitals.

As a novice in the world of finance, surely this will lead to a void in hospital, GPs and dentistry budgets, which will ultimately lead to a longer waiting list.

Another concern which I now have, after reading reports about how Liz Truss will help everybody in the cost of living crisis, is immediately having an emergency Budget, without liaising with the Office for Budget Responsibility, which is totally irresponsible of a government leader of any political party.

Her track record of food import tariffs, from as far away as New Zealand, with specifically lamb imports has sold sheep farmers down the river.

Those families who are really struggling with household budgets now, during the warm, no hot summer months, before utility bills cost escalate during the winter months, how much will scrapping the National Insurance increase put in the average person’s pockets?

It will probably be only a small amount.

I can now see why some of the 160,000 Conservative members would still vote for Boris Johnson.

At least the citizens of this country now know his faults and he and his family’s extravagances.