Rail plan cuts run contrary to Sunak’s pledges on the environment - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Paul Parker, Mill Street, Bradford
I just don't get it. Rishi Sunak has told the COP 27 meeting: “We need to move further and faster to transition to renewable energy, and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement as a clean energy superpower.”
But at the same time is telling people in the North of England that they can't have better and Greener rail services.
Bradford is pushing hard to be a Green district, for example, by leading the way locally on implementing a Clean Air policy which fines certain vehicles if they fail to comply with environmental regulations.
Part of its Green package was a proposal for a new rail station to increase train traffic and boost the local economy. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss raised hopes by giving the go-ahead to rail infrastructure proposals for the Midlands and the North, including the station. But Mr Sunak has rejected this plan as part of his cuts package.
This is clearly another example of the “do as I say, not as I do” mentality we are up against.