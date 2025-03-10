Reaction to Oval Office row between Trump and Zelensky lacks context - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reaction to the Oval Office blow up on February 28 has been misguided and uninformed. It was the end of a chain of events starting when the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, went to Ukraine earlier that month to broker an economic deal with Ukraine, which would have brought Ukraine and the USA closer together.

Mr Bessent says, however, that he was constantly frustrated by Zelensky and his cabal who kept placing "obstacles" in front of it. He also said in a television interview that there had been numerous phone calls from other American officials to Kiev over the month to persuade Zelensky who eventually said he would sign the deal at Munich. But in Munich he didn't sign, but said he would sign it in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he arrived in the Oval Office he showed little respect by turning up in his usual actor's costume. The meeting went well for the first 40 mins until Vice President Vance said that since military force had failed diplomacy had to be tried.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. PIC: Pool via AP

Zelensky then contradicted Vance and initiated the argument by attacking Presidents Obama, Biden and Trump, accusing them of not stopping Putin.He then folded his arms and sat back like a petulant schoolboy, shaking his head, apparently swearing at Vance when Vance was speaking, then talking over the President and the Vice President who both saw this as an attack on the United States and responded accordingly. The Ukrainian ambassador was distraught at Zelensky's behaviour.

I wonder if Zelensky behaved as he did to scupper the economic partnership deal? As a result of Zelensky's opposition to diplomacy Scott Besset has said the "economic deal with Ukraine is not currently on the table" as it is impossible to have an economic deal without a peace deal.