Recognition of Palestine as a state could prove counterproductive - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

It seems to me that recognition of a sovereign state of Palestine is very much not in the interests of the Palestinian people. They have a century’s history of serially going to war over what may be a legitimate cause but without the realistic prospect of winning.

A state with a very imperfect democracy would soon be dominated again by militants for whom the urge to wage war would become irresistible. Given the residue of anger, resentment and hurt, even a truly democratic state would be liable to drift back into armed struggle once memories of the price paid for war have faded.

Responsibility for internal security should lie with some outside power mandated by the UN and having a monopoly on the armed capability necessary for this. I would expect this role to be held by some Muslim-majority state or consortium of states, as a necessary basis for the trust needed. Palestinians would be self-administering in non-security matters.

More immediately than preventing the next Palestinian-Israeli war, Palestine needs rebuilding. Those providing the money for this would (unless they are feeble minded like the EU or the UK) need absolute assurance that actions from within Palestine will not lead to Israel flattening these buildings again.

The funding would have to come from the same power that controls security in Palestine.