I read with interest your article on the demise of the curlew.

For years I have looked forward to the call of the curlews as they returned to the fields adjoining my house.

Not any more. Over the last three to four years there has been a steady decline and now there are no curlews, I put this down to the introduction of the Red Kite.

Curlew.