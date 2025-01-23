Reform UK is not the answer to the nation’s problems - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Packham, Shadwell Lane, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Emmott’s letter ‘A need to Reform’ (The Yorkshire Post, January 15) claimed that the answer to all our problems is Reform UK Ltd, yet in his first paragraph he demonstrates why they are not.

He complained about correspondents writing about Brexit, dismissing it as unimportant. Of course he did. The leadership of Reform Ltd were some of the main cheerleaders yet now it has proved to be a disaster they refuse to take responsibility and dismiss any discussion claiming they would have done it better. If, God forbid, they ever get anywhere near power you can expect more of the same because it is never their fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just five MPs Reform Ltd can make as many claims as they want and promise what they want because they don’t have to deliver anything and Nigel Farage is taking full advantage.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during the Reform UK North West conference. PIC: Ian Cooper/PA Wire

Reform Ltd is not even a real political party, it is a private limited company with Nigel Farage owning eight out of the fifteen shares. That means nobody can vote him out as leader (didn’t we vote to get rid of unelected bureaucrats?) nobody can decide policy apart from him and he is entitled 53 per cent of the income generated. No wonder he is getting so excited by the number of ‘members’ Reform Ltd has.

Mr Emmott seems to believe that public sector employees are the problem, which does fit Reform Ltd’s MO of othering although I thought it was immigrants that were the cause of all our problems.