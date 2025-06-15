Reform’s bubble will burst as unrealistic DOGE plans come into contact with reality: Yorkshire Post Letters

Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

David Behrens is right (The Yorkshire Post, June 7). Nigel Farage was naive to think that a council like Kent could make vast savings through a visitation by his apparatchiks.

During my time working in local government, I encountered several tyro councillors, in various parties, who thought they could produce savings without cutting services. All soon found out the reality – councils had little, if any, fat to cut. That didn’t stop the bar-room bores or the ideologues from trying.

Trump,s DOGE, the ironically named Department of Government Efficiency – actually worsened government performance, so why did Nigel Farage try that approach?

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference at Church House in Westminster, London. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

In the USA, key people were sacked and whole departments hollowed out. The federal tax system is now in chaos because of sackings, drastically reducing US Government income. No wonder the Trump administration has resorted to massive borrowing, ironically criticised by Elon Musk, the man to blame for implementing his boss’s wishes.

Efficiency can be improved. Nearly thirty years ago I was involved in a project that identified £1m of savings in personnel functions for a London borough, but that resulted from detailed analysis of what was done and how it was done. Other authorities have since carried out that work for themselves so there is little to be cut without worsening services.

Sadly, Reform rarely admits that services will be slashed to pay for supposed ‘efficiency’ savings. It is a shame. Britain needs radical change but it won’t come from Reform.

Peter Scott, Prospect Place, S Brent, Devon.

Reform’s popularity is clear, and their pitch – tax cuts, nationalising water, and keeping the NHS free – is seductive. Their supporters are right that Britain’s in a mess. But can Reform fix it?

Look closer and the gloss fades. Their economic plan is ‘Trussonomics’ in slow motion – sweeping tax cuts, especially for the rich, leaving a £50bn-plus black hole. Their supposed savings from scrapping net zero are fantasy. The likely result? Austerity 2.0: slashed services, managed decline, and billionaires thriving.

They promise deep cuts to councils already gutted by 14 years of Conservative misrule – echoing failed US DOGE-style experiments that delivered chaos, not savings.

On climate, they double down on fossil fuels as the world burns. On immigration, they plan to break international law and dump migrants on French shores – what’s to stop the French doing the same to us?

Then the people. Farage has a long record of opportunism and U-turns. Can we believe anything he says? Lee Anderson is best known for offensive stunts. Reform’s new councillors already appear incompetent to govern. We’ve had a string of those who disagree with Farage being cancelled by him.

Like UKIP before them, Reform’s bubble may soon burst – but not before causing damage. Especially if Labour chases their voters by copying their policies. That strategy was a disaster for the Tories.