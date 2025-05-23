Reform’s policies need to be set out clearly or we risk the same fate as America - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin Hemingway, Sunnydale Crescent, Otley.

Two recent letters (The Yorkshire Post, May 10) from Peter Auty and Thomas Jefferson encourage voters to vote for Reform.

In the case of Mr Jefferson he sees it as a defence against rejoining the European Union. This is I suspect because Mr Jefferson is so aware of the decline in support for being outside the EU that although a vote over 50 per cent was a decisive mandate for leaving, he suggests it would need to be over 60 per cent to rejoin.

Mr Auty lists ten ways he thinks Labour has failed (and I do not disagree with him on one or two of them) as a reason for voting Reform. But what he cannot list are the Reform policies for dealing with these issues – they do not exist, except for those relating to tax and spend.

Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

The Economist, another national newspaper, conservative on many matters, on the same day published an analysis of the financial implications of Reform tax and spend policies, describing them “as an agenda of fiscal recklessness that rivals, and may well exceed, the disastrous 49 day, hair raising, market tanking premiership of Liz Truss in 2022”.

Before encouraging voters to turn to Reform, their policies need to be set out clearly and the implications of these for those not in the financial elite that runs Reform made equally clear.