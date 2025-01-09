Regional Mayors should beware of the difficulty of railway timetabling - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Geoff Wilson, Harrogate.

The idea that Regional Mayors should have powers to intervene in local railway timetables has obviously been dreamed up by someone in Whitehall who has no knowledge of the subject at all.

Creating these timetables is an extremely complex job far beyond those who are not familiar with the situations which have to be catered for.

Taking West Yorkshire for example there are fast, slow and freight trains sharing the same tracks and many of these do not originate in the area and cannot be changed without knock-on effects being felt in other Mayoral areas. These Mayors in their turn may have other ideas on the effects this may have on their proposals.

Taking West Yorkshire again there are long distance trains from London to Newcastle and Edinburgh, from The South West to the same destinations and from Liverpool to Hull. All this before the more local services are taken into account.

As an example of the problems which can arise, we can take the trains from York to Leeds via Harrogate.

Because this service uses the same tracks leaving York as main line service, any delays or changes in the running of the mainline trains has a significant effect on the punctuality of the trains on the short journey to Leeds.

This example is just one of many repeated around the country where there is a major railway centre.

Another factor to be taken into account is the complex diagrams (or sequence of journeys) of the trains which can be undertaken in one day by one set of rolling stock. Each train will run a number of journeys which can result in a mainline train running in excess of 1,000 miles in a 24 hour period.

Though the local trains do not run such large mileages they still have complex diagrams. Then there is the regular maintenance to be fitted in which means that they have to be serviced at their depot at the correct time and mileage.

The above are but simple illustrations of what is a very, very complex system which takes many years of experience to master and which runs approximately 22,000 trains each day.