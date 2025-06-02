Rejoining EU might happen sooner than you think - Yorkshire Post letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You think Britain rejoining the European Union “is not going to happen for a generation at least” (The Yorkshire Post, Comment, May 20). I’m not so pessimistic.

If we just rely on demographics - with younger, more European focussed voters forming a growing proportion of the electorate - then you may be proven correct.

However, I should add a quick qualification to stop protests from my own side that many of the most dedicated and energetic pro-European campaigners are in the ‘young at heart’ age range.

There has been a stable majority who want to rejoin for some time; fifty-six per cent versus 44 per cent stay out, says the What UK Thinks polling round-up website.

Labour political strategists talk about “hero voters” - those who may have backed the party’s opponents in the past …but are willing to hear what it has to say. They helped deliver its 2024 General Election landslide.

So, what about “hero” Leave voters? Politicians and other activists who knowingly or ignorantly pushed the Brexit lies represent an insignificant proportion of the 2016 Leave vote. Most will have accepted what they were told …or at least been willing to give the likes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage the benefit of the doubt.

But having now seen what Brexit meant in practice, how many would do so again? Already, one in five (20 per cent) of Leave voters want us to rejoin the EU (YouGov, 20-21 January).

Only 22 per cent of them think Brexit has been more of a success than a failure.

Seeing some improvements that were announced at Sir Keir Starmer’s UK-EU summit on Monday (May 19) might just whet appetites for greater economic growth, more political co-operation with allies and restoration of further freedoms Brexit stripped from us.

For the least patient amongst us, there’s a new petition on Parliament’s website.

Its ‘rejoin rather than reset’ appeal gathered more than 6,000 signatures in its first few days.

We could be back in the EU much sooner than you think.

MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

The YP advises us to cheer the new trade deal with the EU and look beyond Brexit. This item tells us that it will be a long time before any notion of rejoining the EU will arise – well, not if Keir Starmer has his way.

Recall if you will how Starmer in the Commons did all that he could to negate the 2016 referendum result, recall too how Yvette Cooper formed an alliance with former Tory MP Oliver Letwin to do the same. She does not mention this now.

The head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen now speaks for increases in European defence spending. This is rather rich, before her move to Brussels she was German Defence Minister, and to say that she was a shambles is being kind to her. This German woman has spoken in the past for a politically united union, the United States of Europe. She has since rolled back on this. Her two predecessors were in favour.

I put it that Starmer will softly, softly push towards rejoining the EU and also the eurozone.