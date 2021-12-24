Remainer Liz Truss won’t fool us over Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

FOREIGN Secretary Liz Truss, who has now been handed the European Union relations poisoned chalice, did campaign for Remain. But there’s little in her recent statements or actions to suggest she’s ready to rebuild relations with European allies (The Yorkshire Post, December 21).

Even if she wants to, will a party now controlled by its anti-EU radicals and supported by much of our similarly minded, foreign and aristocrat-owned national media let her? It would harm her leadership ambitions. Progress on Europe will probably only come from a change of government, not just a change of Minister.

Unlike MPs, Lord Frost was never elected. He was only made a peer by Boris Johnson to give his role as Brexit negotiator more clout. Will he resign or retire from the House of Lords, which has been possible for life peers since 2014? A man of integrity who’d left a job undone would at least do that.

From: Peter Packham, Leeds.

CHRISTMAS is a time for fairy stories and the best one I have heard this year is that Lord Frost resigned his post as chief Brexit negotiator over “coercive Covid rules and taxation”.

The truth is he is just the latest Government Minister to realise that Brexit just doesn’t work. He is actually the 47th ministerial resignation related to Brexit! Will his replacement, ex-Roundhay School pupil and Tory golden girl Liz Truss do any better? Of course not, because the only solution to the problems of Brexit is a step by step return to the European Union.

From: Mark Cole, Rosedale, Welwyn Garden City.

MY namesake from Baildon (John Cole) celebrates the North Shropshire by-election result in his letter (The Yorkshire Post, December 21). However, as a Lib Dem member, he is unsurprisingly partial in the way in which he makes his argument.

In his crowing about people in the constituency being attracted to Liberal values, he effaces the way in which his party – rather than offering an alternative to the Tories – clambered eagerly into coalition with David Cameron and George Osborne.

In that coalition, as austerity was avidly pursued, liberalism was barely visible, and the Lib Dems revealed themselves simply as Conservatives in bright orange rosettes. These people are notionally democratic – and have not been meaningfully liberal since the merger with the SDP.