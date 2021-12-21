Yorkshire flooding farce fails to dampen Liz Truss and Foreign Secretary’s leadership ambitions – The Yorkshire Post says

As a subsequent Justice Secretary, she was accused of undermining the independence of the judiciary while famously complaining at a later date, as Treasury chief secretary, that she was too busy to visit Leeds, the city where she grew up, for talks about new funding for much-needed flood defences.

Yet, having backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, her subsequent conversion to Brexit caught Boris Johnson’s eye and she enjoyed a two-year stint as International Trade Secretary before being promoted in September to Foreign Secretary where she’s excelled at promoting her own leadership interests.

Liz Truss during a visit to Tadcaster in December 2015 when floods led to the collapse of the town's bridge over the river Wharfe.

However it is a sorry reflection on the lack of talent, and trustworthy individuals, at the PM’s disposal that he felt inclined to also give Ms Truss the Brexit brief in the wake of Lord Frost’s resignation.

It suggests that Brexit – rather than climate change – is Britain’s foreign policy priority. It leaves delicate areas of contention, like the Northern Ireland Protocol, with a Minister not renowned for their attention to the small detail.

And Ms Truss will, inevitably, have to prioritise one sphere of policy if Brexit talks clash with a geo-political crisis.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss - who grew up in Leeds - has made no secret of her ambition to become Prime Minister.

Now, if she does combine both roles adeptly, Ms Truss will be well-placed to succeed Mr Johnson. If not, so-called Global Britain will be left even more diminished.

