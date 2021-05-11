Remainers and Lib Dems in denial over Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

Brexit continues to divide public and political opinion.

IT’S a mystery to me why this country didn’t return a Lib-Dem government in December 2019 with a landslide of over 50 per cent of the electorate.

After all, they advocated ditching Brexit and have always wanted electoral reform, which according to James Bovington and Jas Olak (The Yorkshire Post, May 6) is what we need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All their Christmases could have come at once in that December had the voters only been sensible enough to do the right thing.

A flotilla of fishing vessels are seen letting off flares and flying the French flag in St Helier harbour, Jersey as French fishermen protest post Brexit changes to fishing in the area.

There again, I seem to recall the Lib Dems showed their contempt for the democratic process with their disrespectful campaigning slogan – just as Remainers undermine our democracy by refusing to give their assent to the outcome of legitimate elections.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

TIME to put the record straight on our Brexit fishing agreement, which was one of the sticking points in post-Brexit trade talks (The Yorkshire Post, May 5).

Regaining control over UK waters was a key part of Brexit in 2016. The deal allows the EU to fish in UK waters for a few years but UK boats will get a greater share of fish from UK waters and the share of fish will be phased in between 2021 and 2026.

After that, there will be annual negotiations to decide how the catch is shared between the UK and EU. The UK will then have the right to completely exclude all EU boats after 2026. Maybe not what we like at the moment but it will definitely get better with a little patience.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

WHATEVER Scotland decides is a matter for them following Brexit. Will the EU be giving them the money Westminster has made available?

I strongly doubt it. Perhaps Nicola Sturgeon ought to be aware of this. It is high time we all got on with getting this country back to some greatness.

We have just had 18 months we have never experienced before, from Brexit to Covid, and most of us have come through it. It is a credit to the Government for its Covid stance.

So please, stop the moans and get on with life as best we can. We have a great deal to be thankful for.

Shun the spin

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe, Riverside Way, Leeds.

MINISTERS and Government spokespeople should take more care before speaking to The Yorkshire Post – you don’t seem as willing as parts of our billionaire and foreign-owned national press are to fall for vacuous spin.

A case in point is your May 5 front-page story (Confusion on ‘metrics’ for levelling up).

So, the Government had little idea what “levelling up” meant at the general election 18 months ago and still doesn’t?

Who saw that coming?