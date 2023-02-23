Removing late weekday openings of Sheffield’s libraries would be the wrong thing to do - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Matthew Smith, Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Sheffield Council are consulting on removing the late weekday and Thursday opening from Sheffield's 11 remaining council run branch libraries.

The current state of play with library opening times is that 10 of the council-run branch libraries are open at least one day a week until 6:30pm, a convenient time for people working 9-5 jobs to collect books, use PCs or generally use the library to chill out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five of the council-run branch libraries in Sheffield are currently open on Thursdays, the remainder on Wednesdays, giving a range of days for people to visit on. If Hillsborough library is shut on Wednesday I can pop up to Stocksbridge or Parson Cross branch libraries and vice versa.

'If Hillsborough library is shut on Wednesday I can pop up to Stocksbridge or Parson Cross branch libraries and vice versa'. PIC: Dean Atkins