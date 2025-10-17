Reopening the Skipton and Colne rail line would provide the missing piece of the connectivity puzzle - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Peter Bryson, Chair, Skipton East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership.

Your leader (“Our mayors can deliver if given power to build”, October 9) highlights the right way forward: both for improving rail connectivity across The North and tackling regional economic inequality.

The reopening of the ‘missing link’ between Skipton and Colne – fully endorsed by mayors Tracy Brabin and David Skaith, as well as by MPs and councillors right across the political spectrum – ought to be the pathfinder for Yorkshire's two mayors.

Restoring just 12 miles of track would boost jobs, education, housing and leisure and regenerate struggling former mill towns: those remote from the big cities and long overlooked by successive governments.

Tracy Brabin is the Mayor of West Yorkshire. PIC: PA

For decades, Whitehall's approach to rail investment has perpetuated London's economic success. This has been at the expense of the regions: where the socio-economic need for investment in modern sustainable transport is far greater.

