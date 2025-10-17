Reopening the Skipton and Colne rail line would provide the missing piece of the connectivity puzzle - Yorkshire Post Letters
Your leader (“Our mayors can deliver if given power to build”, October 9) highlights the right way forward: both for improving rail connectivity across The North and tackling regional economic inequality.
The reopening of the ‘missing link’ between Skipton and Colne – fully endorsed by mayors Tracy Brabin and David Skaith, as well as by MPs and councillors right across the political spectrum – ought to be the pathfinder for Yorkshire's two mayors.
Restoring just 12 miles of track would boost jobs, education, housing and leisure and regenerate struggling former mill towns: those remote from the big cities and long overlooked by successive governments.
For decades, Whitehall's approach to rail investment has perpetuated London's economic success. This has been at the expense of the regions: where the socio-economic need for investment in modern sustainable transport is far greater.