But here’s the truth: if prospective students don’t get the grades they expect, it’s not the end of the road. In fact, it might be the beginning of something even better.

Clearing is a process that’s evolved into a great opportunity for a wider group of applicants to enter higher education, young and mature. Gone are the days when Clearing was seen as the safety net.

I have worked in higher education for 20 years, 16 of those at the University of Bradford. One thing I can tell you is that the negative perception that used to be attached to Clearing is no more. Clearing today is a dynamic, student-led process where universities compete to attract talented individuals who may have missed their original offers, decided to apply later in the process or simply changed their minds.

An exam in progress. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

This year, Clearing is what experts are calling a ‘buyer’s market’, giving prospective students - young or mature - more choice and flexibility. Universities may ease entry requirements, offer contextual admissions for those who’ve faced challenges and provide incentives like bursaries, guaranteed accommodation and lifestyle perks.

At Bradford, for example, in direct response to the increase in cost of living, qualifying students will automatically receive a bursary of £500, £600 and £700 across years one to three if they come from families earning under £40,000. But more importantly, it’s about meaningful support.

We are committed to supporting every applicant to find the best possible solution in Clearing. We assess our applicants on their potential to succeed. Our track record in improving life chances is solid and well-documented. We’re proud to be a university that welcomes students from all backgrounds and helps them thrive.

Bradford is the best in the country when it comes to improving students' life chances, proven by our number one ranking in the Social Mobility Index for the last four years. Our intake of students from deprived backgrounds is 80 per cent, almost twice the national average, and yet, 92 per cent of our UK-domiciled graduates are either in work or further study 15 months after graduation.

Whatever route a prospective student has taken to enter higher education – whether they are the first in the family to go to university, reconsidering their path after unexpected results, or mature students returning to education, we’re here to guide them.

The role of parent or carer is crucial, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here’s how they can help: Stay calm and positive and reassure whoever you are supporting, letting them know that whatever happens, there are always options. Help prospective students prepare. Encourage them to research alternative courses and universities. Be present on results day. Have snacks, a charged phone, and their UCAS number ready. Be their sounding board. Ask questions. Explore support. Bradford offers resources specifically for parents and carers, because we know this journey is yours too. Clearing can feel like a curveball but it’s also a moment of possibility.