Ripon Cathedral’s plans to cut down beech tree don’t take on board local concerns - Yorkshire Post Letters

The extension of Ripon cathedral buildings to incorporate a new song school, cafe and toilets is needed to generate income for the upkeep of this monumental building (The Yorkshire Post, August 11, 2023).

To sacrifice a veteran Beech tree by felling, which has stood gracefully and has been a part of Ripon's landscape for hundreds of years is not acceptable in any sense of the word.

I agree with the comments of Ms Holman about the Dean not listening to local views of residents who have lived in Ripon for years.

A girl with an umbrella walks through the rain at Ripon Cathedral. PIC: Simon Hulme

Does the consulting planners not realise the value to the environment this tree has to wildlife cycles of many insects and small animals, and has survived, grey squirrels attacking the bark, lovers scribing their initials into the bark during the formative years when the tree was getting established, as well as several world wars and hot summers, as beech trees are relatively shallow rooted trees compared to oak trees.

Caterpillars of some butterflies eat the leaves, whilst mice and birds like Jack doors eat the beech nuts.

Beech trees are prone to two diseases, one which affects the bark caused by a fungus, which eventually will kill the tree and beech leaf disease with beetles or nematodes which eat young buds and shoots. Making it more important to retain a tree which is healthy and immune to both these diseases as it will provide seeds for future generations of beech trees.

It appears that a petition to save the trees, beech and the other trees is falling on deaf ears at Ripon cathedral.