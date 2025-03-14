Rishi Sunak brought stability to the country as Prime Minister - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

I could not agree more with your editorial, regretting Rishi Sunak's decision to step down as Tory party leader. As I wrote in the YP 18 months ago, he brought stability to the economy and the country after Boris Johnson's chaotic years. He drew up a five point plan to half inflation, grow the economy, cut national debt, cut NHS waiting lists, and stop illegal immigration.

His plan was working with UK economic growth leading the EU, but was derailed by what one-nation Prime Minister Harold Macmillan called "events, dear boy, events".

During the Covid pandemic Mr Sunak, as Chancellor, was unstinting in his help for working people - and pensioners. Quite a contrast with Starmer's lot who removed the winter fuel payment from 10 million pensioners, but will bung £18bn to Mauritius to give away the Chagos Islands, and £15bn to Ukraine for an endless war until 2031. How much of those billions will disappear into Swiss bank accounts?

Mr Sunak took the sensible decision to put Boris Johnson's 2030 ban on internal combustion vehicles back to 2035, allow gas and oil boilers to continue, and scrapped the the most madcap policies of the Climate Change Committee, which Mr Miliband and Mr Starmer have endorsed with lunatic schemes such as spending £22bn to capture 1 per cent of Britain's CO2 and store it under the North Sea.

In a recent Radio 4 interview Mr Sunak has gone further and wants the Climate Change Act scrapped altogether.

Compared with Sunak, the present leader of the Conservatives, Kemi Badenoch is quite awful. I do not like to say it but she does not look or sound like a PM, and her aggression during TV interviews and during PMQ's is ugly.