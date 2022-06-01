Rishi Sunak deserves credit for hard work and cost of living support package - Yorkshire Post Letters

Am I your only reader who objects to your headline (The Yorkshire Post, May 30) stating that the Chancellor had to be dragged into making the changes on Thursday to help those suffering from the rise in the cost of living?

Rishi Sunak is an intelligent man who has risen to his position by hard work and sacrifices made by his parents to give him the best education they could afford.

Rishi Sunak announced a package of support to help with the rising cost of living last week. Photo: Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images