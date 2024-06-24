Rishi Sunak doesn’t even show concern for rising child poverty in his own constituency - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mark Harrison, Garbutt Lane, Swainby, Northallerton.

Inspirational leaders might be popular but if they are deluded then much destruction, misery and waste of life may ensue. Tony Blair and George W Bush were sufficiently convinced that they were doing God’s work that, ignoring evidence and warnings, launched the catastrophic invasion of Iraq.

The discipline of science, based on repeatable demonstrations of objective evidence, has led to vast improvements in the health and standards of living of billions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous false and destructive beliefs have been debunked and their consequences diminished by the application of rational, evidence-based, thinking. We no longer burn to death those who point out that the earth revolves around the sun, nor do we persecute witchcraft suspects.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the general election campaign trail. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Shockingly many in authority, like our government, led by our MP, choose to ignore evidence such as the 30 per cent and rising fraction of children growing up in poverty.

Within the past seven years the demand for food parcels in Mr Sunak’s constituency has increased six-fold. He shows no concern or plan for this preventable suffering and poor start in life.

It was illuminating to read in his interview, published in the Sunday Times, that he believes in the concept of dharma: “…And you do [your duty] because it’s the right thing to do, and you have to detach yourself from the outcome of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad