Rishi Sunak guilty over pensioner poverty – Yorkshire Post Letters

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is coming under pressure as the cost of living crisis grows.

I WOULD like to congratulate this Conservative government for sticking to their same old track record. I am talking about the Tory’s Reverse Robin Hood Plan (take from the poor and give to the rich).

They keep telling us that the workers are getting better wages and the Government will be helping those people who are finding it hard to manage, where exactly are these people?

London and the South, I presume, because I have never heard of anyone in Yorkshire who has received any help from this Government. In fact, it has been just the opposite for the pensioners.

In the 2019 Tory manifesto, they promised to keep the ‘triple lock’ on pensions. Yet they have broken that promise after Rishi Sunak, in his wisdom, decided that the pensioners wouldn’t require an increase to manage the rising living costs with energy bills, food, heating oil and petrol all going up at a shocking rate.

Pensioner poverty is here and risen to a 15-year high under this Tory government so pensioners aged 70 or over need to eat less, watch less TV, turn your lights off, put on your coats, turn the heating down and stay at home because apparently you can live on much less than anyone else.

From: M P Laycock, Harrogate.

MATTHEW McEwan (The Yorkshire Post, January 7) blames HM Government of cost of living increases.

Apart from special circumstances affecting fuel prices, the main cause of present rising prices has been Rishi Sunak’s furlough scheme.

Whilst there were good reasons for introducing it, it has serious long-term consequences. Paying huge sums of money to compensate millions of people for not being allowed to work was bound to raise prices.

Anybody who criticised Mr Sunak for his furlough scheme is entitled to complain about rising prices but those who defend it should recognise its consequences.

Many things which might have been afforded before this pandemic cannot now be justified until our economy recovers.

From: Terry Palmer, Hoyland, Barnsley.

DANIELLE Andrews suggests to us (The Yorkshire Post, January 8) that 17 of the 18 ‘red wall’ seats lost to the Tories in 2019 will revert back to Labour because of the energy hikes. Are we ex-Labour voters stupid enough to believe that giving our votes back to Sir Keir Starmer will make our energy bills cheaper?