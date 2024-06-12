Rishi Sunak’s promises of levelling up is a case of blatant ‘pork barrel’ politics - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Baldwin, Raven Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

So Rishi Sunak is at it again. He is promising to use 'levelling up' cash to buy votes: blatant 'pork barrel' politics. Of the 30 towns he has recently promised £20m only eight are in Labour held constituencies, though Labour held seats tend to be in more deprived areas.

He has done it before; Tory Ministers previously granted funding to each other's constituencies, funds went predominantly to constituencies with Tory MPs and even Rishi Sunak's relatively wealthy Yorkshire constituency was given money whereas more deprived areas were not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was given away less than two years ago when in his speech to Tory activists in wealthy Tunbridge Wells, Rishi Sunak said: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas to make sure that areas like this are getting the funding they deserve, because we inherited a bunch of formulas from the Labour Party that shoved funding into deprived urban areas and, you know, that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that.”