Rishi Sunak’s tenure at Number 10 was curtailed because of his two predecessors - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

The dust having settled for now, may I make some observations. By and large the Tories have got what they deserve with one or two exceptions.

I feel that Rishi Sunak was a good Chancellor of the Exchequer. His tenure at Number 10 was however curtailed by the two miscreants before him. Boris I feel is obsessed with Churchill. He has written at length about him and clearly sees himself in his image.

He is not fit to clean the great man's shoes. His successor, well least said the better. Let us hope she has gone for good. These two ensured that Rishi Sunak was on a hiding to nothing.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty leave Downing Street. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

There are however individuals from both main parties who as constituency MPs have done great work for their constituents. One such is Tory MP, now Sir Julian Smith who has served Ripon and Skipton with distinction.

During his time while the Tories were in power he served as Northern Ireland Secretary. A poisoned chalice if ever there was one. However, he achieved the near impossible of being held in high esteem by both major parties.

Moving on to the newly elected Labour party, their battle cry of ‘change’ left me cold. Change implies either going backwards or forwards, retreating or progressing.

Rachael Reeves the new Chancellor of the Exchequer looks on the face of it a possibly very capable lady. Let's hope so, representing a Leeds constituency. The city might yet get a metro system being at present the only city in Europe without one.