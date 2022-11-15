Rising number of pub closures in Yorkshire is a wider concern - The Yorkshire Post says

Pub closures across the region should be a concern for everyone, not just those living in the communities that they serve.

The Barge and Barrel in Elland is set to shut.

The Barge and Barrel, on Park Road in Elland, has become the latest pub to close in Yorkshire due to it not having “a long-term sustainable future”, according to the owner.

A much-loved gastropub in Yorkshire’s food capital Malton has also been mothballed, it was announced last week, due to rising heating costs.

The New Malton, which is a Grade II listed pub has long enjoyed a good reputation in the town, but has now closed its doors for the duration of winter.

The cost of living crisis has hit the sector hard and the warning signs are there that more pub closures could be on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs aren’t just about drinking. They form a part of the communities that they operate in.

Beyond that they also provide social interaction for people who otherwise would be cut off from the outside world.

Isolation and loneliness is a prevalent issue in society. Pubs can often be a lifeline for people who otherwise would be stuck in their home on their own.

Once a lot of these pubs are gone, they’ll be gone for good. The Royal Oak Inn in Hirst Courtney, near Selby, is an example of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village pub is set to be demolished to make way for housing. It has been closed since 2015 and became an eyesore.