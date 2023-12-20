Risk of flooding is a concern for us residents on the east side of Hull - Yorkshire Post Letters
As a resident of South Holderness, which for those who don't live in East Yorkshire, it is on the east side of Hull with townships of Withernsea and Hornsea on the coast, it is worrying that flooding is more than likely to happen again due to climate change and rising sea levels according to academics based at Hull University (The Yorkshire Post, December 5, 2023).
But one concern that I have is the main road, or main 'artery' of the A63, which takes the bulk of the traffic in and out of Hull and could be described as the lifeline for both its residents and Hull docks for its import and export traffic via the city centre where the new junction at Ferensway is below river level.
I hope that the road planners at design teams at Highways England have a solution if there is another tidal surge?
As a driver I would have thought that it is more sensible to have a flyover to deal with traffic on the A63, like the one which services the docks in Southampton?
The large storage lagoon at Willoughby and the smaller one at Burstwick do give me some comfort, but have they still got the capacity that they were designed for to cope with increasing industrial, retail and residential developments?
As there will be thousands of tonnes of topsoil and subsoil excavated to upgrade and widen the A164 at Jock's Lodge, between Beverley and Cottingham, I wonder if this material could be used to protect properties rather than forming earth banks on the edge of the road and adjacent fields?
The gradual expansion by planting more trees to form the eastern leg of the northern forest will year on year contribute to the absorption of more drainage water.
