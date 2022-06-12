RMT rail strikes to blight Scarborough's Armed Forces Day - Yorkshire Post Letters

The national event for Armed Forces Day this year is being held in Scarborough on Saturday June 25.

The seaside town was to hold the event in 2020, postponed to 2021, the pandemic did its worst, of course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standard Bearers at Scarborough Castle. Picture: Richard Ponter.

Now the RMT has decided to do its worst. ‘Britain’s Specialist Transport Union’ has decided to call a national railway strike that day, pandemonium rather than pandemic.

No trains on June 21, 23 and 25 probably means that many people will no longer be able to attend Armed Forces Day, some of whom were doubtless intending to make a weekend or more of it.

It’s ironic that merchant seafarers who plan to attend Armed Forces Day will likely suffer considerable inconvenience owing to this maritime trade union’s selfishness.

I expect Scarborough, like many seaside towns, was hoping for a good summer, small businesses trying to recover some of two years’ losses.

The National Union of Rail, Transport and Maritime Workers is hardly aptly named. Highlighted on its website are four events, three strikes and a call for a boycott.