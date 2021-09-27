Road safety risk if HGV driver training rules relaxed – Yorkshire Post Letters

Will road safety be put at risk by the Government's actions to counter the shortage of HGV drivers?

AT the behest of the Government, the DVSA stopped all B+E (car and trailer) tests to free up vocational test examiners to carry out more lorry tests.

At some point the law will be changed to allow a newly passed car driver to tow a trailer up to 3.5 tonnes in weight with no compulsory training and no test of their competence or knowledge.

Given that a car licence (group B) allows a person to drive a car or van up to a maximum weight of 3.5 tonnes, this will enable a basically trained car driver to drive with a combined weight of seven tonnes, which is also articulated and therefore more complex than an equivalent weight rigid vehicle.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Considering they would have still to take a test to drive any rigid vehicle over 3.5 tonnes, it is utterly illogical and total madness. Only carnage on the roads will ensue.

It is a deplorable situation, not only for road safety but in human terms as well.

A not insignificant number of people who have trained hard and worked hard to build businesses have been cruelly treated at the hands of an incompetent Government that panders to social-media groups and vested interests rather than doing its best for road safety.