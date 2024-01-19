Re: HS2 axe a boon for rural transport, Guy Opperman, The Yorkshire Post, January 11.

For a Transport Minister, Guy Opperman shows a shocking ignorance of basic accounting with his dishonest claim that HS2 cancellation has released more money for local transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even a trainee accountant can tell the difference between capital and revenue budgets but that seems to have escaped Mr Opperman.

An early visualisation of a HS2 train. PIC: HS2/PA Wire

Unfortunately the Parliamentary debate where he made his speech was characterised by various Conservative MPs making sycophantic remarks and mutual backslapping. There was no critical scrutiny of his remarks, perhaps because they were made late in the evening when most sensible MPs had left the Commons.

To explain what the Minister missed: HS2 was always funded by borrowing, like other large capital projects. That money is then paid back over many years.

The money supposedly released for local spending is largely revenue funding, that is money from current Government income raised through taxes. Not HS2 money at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse still, there appears to be double spending, with a pot of money promised to one area also promised to another. Not dissimilar to all those new hospitals Boris Johnson promised us I suppose.

Despite his bragging, bus services in both rural and most urban areas are considerably worse than when the Conservatives came to power with the Liberal Democrats in 2010.

The state of roads and pavements across Britain is appalling, leading some to call the Conservatives ‘The Pothole Party’. a title that sadly they deserve.