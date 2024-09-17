Roadworks and closure of Bradford Interchange are leading to chaos for bus passengers - Yorkshire Post Letters
The roadworks chaos and continued closure of the Bradford Interchange has caused major problems for bus passengers in the city centre including myself.
I'm 65 with medical conditions including arthritis in my right knee which results in having to use a walking stick. Bradford City Council without consulting the majority of council tax payers decided to transform the city centre into a giant roadworks and change the public walkways into huge concrete nightmares for the public and especially for senior citizens with mobility issues such as myself.
In my opinion Bradford City Council is an unaccountable organisation with council leaders who obviously don't need to use buses and don't have mobility issues.
Yesterday I had to journey by bus from Clayton to Shipley and the journey was a British bureaucracy nightmare caused by Bradford City Council and the private sector bus companies.
I arrived by bus from Clayton in Bradford city centre but it was purely trial and error to find the bus stop for buses to Shipley. Only the UK has such an unacceptable public bus system and obviously the British government and private sector bus companies have deliberately decided to treat British bus passengers with utter contempt, especially the bus passengers of Bradford.
