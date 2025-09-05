Robbie Moore’s social media post about Anna Dixon was despicable - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Doug Clark, Cononley.

Robbie Moore's conduct towards his fellow MP Anna Dixon is despicable. His recent social media post trying to tie Ms Dixon to the grooming gangs inquiry has resulted in Ms Dixon receiving threats of death and violence.

MPs suffer abuse and even death threats online regularly based on lies and half truths, and exacerbated by social media echo chambers. Indeed Mr Moore himself suffered such abuse a couple of years ago, and Ms Dixon offered her support.

As an expert user of social media to boost his image, Mr Moore would know the likely outcome of his post.

Robbie Moore is MP for Keighley and Ilkley. PIC: James Hardisty

Ms Dixon issued a statement describing the abuse she has suffered as a result of Mr Moore's post, but rather than retracting it he has doubled down, describing his position as having “legitimate concerns”, a chilling echo of the phrase which fomented the riots last summer.