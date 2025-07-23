Royal Mail is asking us to pay more for a declining service, it needs sorting once and for all - Yorkshire Post Letters
I was interested to read Jayne Dowle’s article entitled "Royal Mail is failing to deliver anyway” in the paper.
I have lived in Wakefield for the past 27 years and cannot remember a time when the postal delivery service is as bad as it has become over the past 6-9 months.
Specifically, I have a subscription to The Stage weekly newspaper which is published on a Thursday. Until towards the end of 2024 it would arrive the day after (Friday) or certainly by Saturday. However, now it rarely reaches us until at least a week after publication date and this week capped it all.
In the morning we received the two issues dated 3 and 10 July and this is the second time in the last two months when the same thing has happened.
What is going wrong? We are being asked to pay more and more for a service which is steadily going downhill. This needs to be sorted, once and for all!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.