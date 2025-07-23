Royal Mail is asking us to pay more for a declining service, it needs sorting once and for all - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Murray Edwards, Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was interested to read Jayne Dowle’s article entitled "Royal Mail is failing to deliver anyway” in the paper.

I have lived in Wakefield for the past 27 years and cannot remember a time when the postal delivery service is as bad as it has become over the past 6-9 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically, I have a subscription to The Stage weekly newspaper which is published on a Thursday. Until towards the end of 2024 it would arrive the day after (Friday) or certainly by Saturday. However, now it rarely reaches us until at least a week after publication date and this week capped it all.

Bags of mail pushed onto vans at the York Royal Mail sorting office. PIC: John Giles/PA Wire

In the morning we received the two issues dated 3 and 10 July and this is the second time in the last two months when the same thing has happened.