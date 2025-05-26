Royal Mail is letting us all down with unreliable deliveries - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mrs Mary Tyler, Pontefract.

I would like to echo the sentiments of Christine Waddington (Letters, 9.5.25) about the decline in Royal Mail.

On Wednesday I received a card with the correct address and postcode clearly written, except it wasn’t my address and postcode but for an address on the other side of Pontefract. The card bore a first class stamp so that was a waste of the sender’s hopes for next day delivery, not to mention £1.65!

At the Pontefract and Castleford Express Talking Newspaper we send out the week’s recording on USB sticks to our listeners, who then return the postal wallets ready for the following week’s recording.

A Royal Mail post box with its physical slot closed. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The sack is delivered to the local post office on Wednesday for us to collect it on Thursday, although increasingly over the last few months the sack has not arrived and we have had to use our scarce stock of spare postal wallets and USB sticks.

Many people do not appreciate that the Post Office and Royal Mail are two separate entities, and I feel so sorry for the staff at the Post Office who have to deal with complaints about Royal Mail on a daily basis.