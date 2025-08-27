Royal Mail misery continues as deliveries fail to meet expectations - Yorkshire Post Letters
Thank you for recently publishing my letter regarding the disgusting state of our local Royal Mail delivery system. However, I wish to report that the service has degenerated further with only one letter delivery service recently.
My wife has a weekly magazine subscription and I have a fortnightly magazine subscription which are sent by First Class postage and should be received on a Tuesday and Wednesday. It is now a Sunday and still there is no sign of their arrival. In addition, we are awaiting documentation from the DVLA, our bank, credit card company and wedding anniversary cards.
How are individuals expected to conduct their personal affairs with this level of service?
It is pointless trying to register a complaint on the Royal Mail website as no response is forthcoming.
I have recently contacted our local MP, Nic Dakin to make him aware of this situation.