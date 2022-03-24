Rural residents should stop sneering at key workers and welcome new arrivals to Yorkshire’s countryside – Yorkshire Post Letters

SARAH Todd’s essay expressed the views of many who live in the Dales (The Yorkshire Post, March 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers could produce enough of the country’s foodstuffs without the need for imports, creating a self-sustainable economy.

The future of farming and the Yorkshire Dales is in the spotlight.

Together with the Yorkshire Dales board members, they could create all the ambience of 19th century England keeping the landscape and economy in a permanent state of atrophy.

Some of those “Londoners, townies and tourists” to which she sneers at could possibly be the health workers within inner cities, van drivers who delivered the essentials during and since lockdown delivering goods made by factory workers in “towns”.

She refers to shortages at supermarkets as somehow being solved by limiting food imports which rather emphasises her reluctance to accept that it is mainly due to the shortage of lorry drivers, and the support of Brexit by the NFU, which restricted those foreign workers being available to collect the crops.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.