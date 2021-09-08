Save this Leeds sports ground from developers – Yorkshire Post Letters

The future of the T V Harrison Sports Ground is in the spotlight.

YOUR report on the availability locally of brownfield sites for housing and of government funding for such building raises significant questions (The Yorkshire Post, August 31).

If, as the report states, there are brownfield sites in Leeds on which to build 2,162 homes, with government grants, why does Leeds City Council wish to take the historic and much loved T V Harrison Sports Ground in Wortley in order to build 61 houses on this greenfield site?

The council’s planning application attracted 397 objections and precisely two supporting letters.

The football pitch has been brought back into use by the local campaign group and there is a great deal of formal sports and training use by local groups.

The Government has also made £25m available to rescue and to safeguard football pitches.

Much more can be done if the City Council’s threat of development is lifted. The T V Harrison Sports Ground needs rescuing – from the Leeds City Council.