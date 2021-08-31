Scarborough, Bridlington and Hornsea need to capitalise on tourism boom - Yorkshire Post Letters

Visitors to Scarborough. Picture: Richard Ponter.

I read with much interest and I am enthused by GP Taylor’s feature in The Yorkshire Post (August 25). He indicates that the tourist boom in Yorkshire may be short lived as many families will want to go abroad next year, but is Welcome to Yorkshire capitalising on what this great county of Yorkshire has to offer?

Council officers working, and councillors living and representing residents in Yorkshire’s tourist areas should be out there talking to visitors and asking them why they have brought their families to the likes of Scarborough, Bridlington and Hornsea.

Whitby in my opinion is a poor example as the streets of this great resort are busy most weekends throughout the year, and I am sure that locals think that it is at capacity now some weekends.

From: Christine McDade, Morton on Swale.