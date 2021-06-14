Where have Whitby’s benches and seats gone? – Yorkshire Post Letters

Whitby and Church Street during lockdown. Photo: Tony Johnson.

MY husband and I went out for a walk in Whitby after a year and a half of being shut in due to the lockdown.

Both of us have problems walking and like to sit down on our travels into town and sit for a rest in the sunshine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We noticed the wall by the river is now finished, but while the wall has been put up, every seat has been taken away from the side of the river.

Whitby and Church Street during lockdown. Photo: Tony Johnson.

So people can’t sit for a rest and look at the lovely views.

There is not a single seat all the way down to the town.

There are no seats on the bridge, where there used to be, and, of course, there are none along Pier Road.

So what has happened to the seats?

Are the council going to put any back?

There is also no safe area to cross the road, no crossing all along Church Street right until you get to the town.

I nearly got knocked down in the so-called turning area by the car park.

There are no dropped kerbs in this turning area.

All this is unsafe and no thought has been given for people who have trouble walking.

Please, council, do something to help us.