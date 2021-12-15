Scarborough bus service needs reinstating - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jean Parkinson, North Marine Road, Scarborough.

By YP Letters
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:45 pm

WHEN I got my flat on North Marine Road in 2014, there were two buses an hour into town and back from York Place in Scarborough. Two years ago this service 9/9a was cut to one an hour.

I found this difficult, but now we have no bus on this former route. A lot of people on this road have flats and no cars. Walking into town may seem easy, but try carrying two heavy shopping bags or a loaded trolley when you are in your late 80s as I am.

This is 2021, we need our bus service reinstating.

A Scarborough bus stop. Picture: Richard Ponter.

There were plenty of passengers on the bus by the time it reached my stop going into town. Remember it is called a service, we need the number 9/9a back on its route please.

Cuts to Scarborough Hospital bus services harm patients – Yorkshire Post Letters

AMID all the talk about a new unitary council, and possibly mayor, for North Yorkshire, I fear our councillros are concentrating on structures rather than policies.

What we want to know, for example, is how the new arrangements will work in practice and whether they will lead to more frequent bus services in rural services – or not. A ‘yes, no’ answer from NYCC leader Carl Les will suffice.

