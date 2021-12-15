Scarborough bus service needs reinstating - Yorkshire Post Letters

WHEN I got my flat on North Marine Road in 2014, there were two buses an hour into town and back from York Place in Scarborough. Two years ago this service 9/9a was cut to one an hour.

I found this difficult, but now we have no bus on this former route. A lot of people on this road have flats and no cars. Walking into town may seem easy, but try carrying two heavy shopping bags or a loaded trolley when you are in your late 80s as I am.

This is 2021, we need our bus service reinstating.

A Scarborough bus stop. Picture: Richard Ponter.

There were plenty of passengers on the bus by the time it reached my stop going into town. Remember it is called a service, we need the number 9/9a back on its route please.

AMID all the talk about a new unitary council, and possibly mayor, for North Yorkshire, I fear our councillros are concentrating on structures rather than policies.