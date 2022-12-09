Scarborough must not be forgotten in blueprint for Yorkshire CCC rebuild: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Ridgway, Ilkley.

I read with great interest the blueprint expounded by the new chief executive officer to restore the pride of Yorkshire County Cricket Club (The Yorkshire Post, December 7).

Of the two lengthy articles excellently written by your cricket correspondent there was one important omission.

Where was there mention of Scarborough and the value of that venue in the future of the club? It is all very well discussing important commercial links with ground-naming rights, pop festivals and other commercial opportunities but what about the importance of Scarborough?

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 25/06/2018 - Cricket - Specsavers County Championship - Yorkshire CCC v Surrey CCC, Day 1 - North Marine Road, Scarborough,

With no mention or even a recognition of it, does this mean the phasing out of games on that famous ground? Does it mean no summer cricket at North Marine Road in future years and no Scarborough Festival one of the oldest cricket occasions in the world?

Yes, by all means look to the future, but do not overlook the traditions of the club and the enjoyment of cricket fans to visit the location.

