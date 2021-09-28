Scarborough station’s place in rail history – Yorkshire Post Letters

Scarborough station's history continues to generate much interest.

THE Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) recently installed an information plaque on Scarborough station which explains the history of the North Eastern Railway tiled map that has fascinated visitors to the station for over a century.

The YCCRP is a group of volunteers from the community who work with the train operating companies and local councils to look after and promote the Hull to Scarborough railway line, and encourage rail travel in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough station’s tiled map is one of about 25 that the North Eastern Railway had made between 1900 and 1910 for some of its stations in the north-east of England. Only 12 of these historic maps are left and Scarborough’s is one of only nine that remain in their original locations.

Scarborough station's history continues to generate much interest.

Hunmanby station has recently been in the news as volunteers there have raised money to purchase and install a brand new replica tiled map which is in place now and looks fantastic. The replica maps are made by the same company that made the originals.

The YCCRP is also having the remains of Bridlington station’s tiled map restored into an exhibit which will be installed later this year.