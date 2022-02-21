Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell is tribute to Richmond’s lasting legacy – Yorkshire Post Letters

YOUR Comment Column (The Yorkshire Post, February 16) mentioned a new book by Jane Hatcher about people from Richmond. It may include reference to Robert Baden-Powell but I haven’t had the opportunity to read it.
He was a prominent citizen of Richmond in 1908 to 1910 when he commanded the Northumbrian Division of the Territorial Army. He lived in the barracks in the castle.
He published his best selling book Scouting for Boys in 1908 and from 1908 to 1911 revised and enlarged this book whilst resident in Richmond.
He was charged by the government in or about that period to locate land on which to site an army training base. He suggested that the area around the town and close to Catterick village would be a good place. Catterick Garrison has become the largest garrison in the UK.
He had achieved fame as the hero of the Siege of Mafeking. He was made a knight and became Lord Baden-Powell of Gilwell.
