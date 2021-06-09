Scrap HS2 and prioritise local rail improvements – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should improvements to trans-Pennine rail services take precedence over HS2?

THE HS2 vanity project should be scrapped forthwith and the extortionate amount of funding diverted towards improvements to benefit the rail network in the North.

HS2 will have little or no conceivable benefit to the travelling Yorkshire public so major improvements to the Northern network would be far more desirable.

Connectivity, reliability and punctuality issues need to be addressed if Yorkshire is to thrive and prosper with a railway fit for purpose.

Electrification of the line connecting Hull, York, Leeds and Manchester would propel this area forward.

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I READ with much interest both sides of the story about the planned reforms to rail travel across the Pennines from Hull to Liverpool, culminating with Network Rail chair Sir Peter Hendy’s more optimistic and realistic view (The Yorkshire Post, June 5).

Firstly I question the time of travel in a car from the east side of Hull to Liverpool. For the next four years, getting in and out of Hull will take up to an hour with the construction of the much needed upgrade of the A63 Castle Street.

Many of the ‘ local’ Transpennine trains have been upgraded from the ‘cattle wagon’ Sprinter carriages to decent efficient trains and carriages which are cleaner, less noisy and less expensive to operate which should lead to cheaper Oyster- style card tickets.

We should be pleased that this Government is spending more funds on rail travel in the North and getting us out of our cars leaving more room on the roads for freight traffic.

When passengers see the real benefits of travelling by rail, many will come back to this form of commuting and leisure travel to the coast on both sides of the Pennines. Sir Peter Hendy’s view of the future of rail travel in the North is positive, but rail travellers need to be patient.