Second home owners like me are not the problem, a lack of council services is - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Dearden, Huddersfield.

The front page leading article in the YP on the March 20 focused on statements by Councillor Carl Les of North Yorks Council and the proposed use of the extra 100 per cent uplift to council tax on second home owners by the council and stated that all the money raised would be used by the council to build affordable housing.

Mr Les continued on page 11 and stated “While about 800 new affordable homes have been developed in NY each year over the past decade, there is still a lack of properties to meet demand”.

This figure of 800 new affordable homes caught my eye as in mid-2024 when the 100 per cent premium was announced, I sent a Freedom of Information request to NY Council and asked “How many Council houses (or affordable homes) has NY Council built in each of the last 5 years”.

In reply I was told that the figures were as follows:- 18/19 – 6, 19/20 – 3, 20/21 – 17, 21/22 – 9, 22/23 – 21 – making a total of 56 in 5 years.

So Councillor Les, both of those statements cannot be true. Perhaps I can ask you to explain and tell me whether your claim of 800 per year for ten years is correct or whether the Council have only built 56 in the last 5 years, and more importantly why the two figures are so clearly at odds.

When I bought my second home, it had been on the market at a very affordable price for months as no one wanted to live in a remote area devoid of local services – except me.

The lack of council services, not the availability of affordable homes, is what is driving accommodation problems.