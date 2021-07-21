Self-isolation hypocrisy of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ashames us – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak both tried to circumvent self-isolation rules before a swift U-turn.

Another U-turn as the dynamic duo of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak decide to conform to isolation obligations after meeting Sajid Javid who has since tested positive for Covid.

The Conservative Party under the stewardship of Mr Johnson unfortunately now represents an “old boys’ network” – not a meritocracy.

Maintenance of wealth gap, not equality. Political dogma, not creativity. Secrecy, not transparency. Throwing into the long grass, not accountability. Centralisation of true power, not devolution. Hypocrisy, not compliance.

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

MARCUS Stuttard writes about the success of London in raising capital (The Yorkshire Post, July 13), and I am sure there is truth in what he says.

However, the glaring failure of our much vaunted financial services industry is an inability to invest for the long term. Reading the financial press, you get the strong impression that if there is the prospect of a quick profit, it will always be taken.

This syndrome is most vividly demonstrated by the situation in large-scale industry. At about 10 per cent, manufacturing is a pathetic and serious weakness in the UK economy and practically all large-scale manufacturing is foreign owned and foreign financed.

Our financial industry does not serve the nation well in this vital respect.

From: Colin S Moore, Hamilton Drive, York.

SO Jacob Rees-Mogg complains about leftist staff at the BBC. Nothing new there, politicians have always hated the BBC. Even Harold Wilson thought it full of Conservatives out to damage him.

The present government has taken this to new depths by trying to stop BBC appointments of anyone to the left of Genghis Khan. I cannot think of anything worse than a BBC staffed with Jacob Rees-Mogg Tory clones.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

WHAT a world it would be if we all followed the example set by our leaders, thus making us all self-serving liars and cheats.

From: Albert Cringe, Westfield Rise, Hessle.

SURPRISED about the continuing furore regarding the ex-Speaker John Bercow’s involvement with the Labour Party. Given his antics while in office, I presumed he already was a member.