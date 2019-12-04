Send Extinction Rebellion protesters to China if they’re serious about cutting carbon emissions – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT is interesting to notice that in the great workers paradise of Communist China there are some 1,500 coal-fired power stations in use at this moment.

They are also adding a new one every week until the end of 2020 according to a leading international environment protection organisation.

Whereas we in this wonderful country, as far as I am aware, have no power stations left using coal as a fuel, despite the fact that we have enough coal beneath our feet to last for hundreds of years.

That being the case, why don’t all these young hysterical eco warriors in Extinction Rebellion go to China and take their protests onto the streets of Beijing, preferably into Tiananmen Square, if they are really committed to their cause, and see how their silly protests are received by the Communists?

The logical outcome of these protests will be unaffordable electricity, except for the very rich, and absolutely no electricity at all when the winds don’t blow and when the sun doesn’t shine.

Then we will all suffer, particularly the fiscally disadvantaged amongst us.