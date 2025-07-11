Send migrants back now and look after us Brits first - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Susan Crawford, Orby Road, Burgh Le Marsh, Skegness.

We are sick of people coming across the water to our shores. They get put in hotels at our expense and they get money for living there each day. They get driving lessons for free, dentist, doctors and everything free yet the British people of England who live here are living on the street and have no money and get nothing. We should be putting them straight on a plane and back to where they came from to their own country.

We, the British people, have paid our stamps, taxes and rates. Worked hard all our lives and what does Starmer do? Sell us out. He has given the Chagos Islands away and we have to pay them to keep our base there.

We pay France to stop them and they laugh at Britain. Now he is talking about Gibraltar and how much are we going to pay Spain? Then it will be the Falklands at the expense of our boys killed over there. That’s another slap in the face.

People thought to be migrants on board a boat pass alongside a ship in the English Channel off the coast of Calais, France. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Why don’t you just kill off us pensioners then you won’t have to pay us.

You are a liar Mr Starmer. At one time we were proud to be British. You have no backbone. You are keeping the migrants and looking after them but what about us and you are a liar to the British people and Reeves as well. You are a disgrace to the British people.