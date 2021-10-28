Sewage-vote Tory MPs embarrass Britain with this political stink – Yorkshire Post Letters

Water quality at Yorkshire's beaches is coming under scrutiny.

DURING the summer, thousands of children from our area had a wonderful time at the seaside – innocently playing on the beach and in the sea.

Would their parents have been so keen if they’d known that water companies had released raw sewage into our rivers 400,000 times in 2020?

Wherever this dumping occurs, it does significant environmental damage, to water courses, to farmland, and to the seas around our coast. Untreated sewage is a major risk to human health. Raw sewage also destroys aquatic ecosystems with the knock-on danger to jobs and it is the main source of dangerous micro-plastics found in river sediment.



Last week 265 MPs – all of them Conservative – shockingly voted to allow water companies to continue with this disgusting practice. In our region, no fewer than 12 Conservative MPs, some with coastal constituencies, voted with their government to carry on turning a blind eye to the continued dumping of raw sewage. Just one Conservative MP in the East Riding courageously put the health and welfare of constituents above party demands and voted to curtail this nauseating practice. We should expect and demand better of our local Conservative MPs and of our government.

